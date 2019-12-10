Left Menu
Development News Edition

Himachal CM welcomes passage of Citizen Amendment Bill in LS

  • PTI
  • |
  • Shimla
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 11:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 11:11 IST
Himachal CM welcomes passage of Citizen Amendment Bill in LS
Image Credit: ANI

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday welcomed the passage of the Citizen Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha.

"Rising above the differences, the Modi government takes all sections along with it. The latest example of this is the Citizen Amendment Bill 2019. Devbhoomi Himachal congratulates the Centre and all the honorable members of Parliament," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

In another tweet, Thakur said, "Union Home Minister Amit Shah has brought forth several facts that had disappeared in the pages of history in his impressive address in the Lok Sabha. His speech will add a new dimension to the history of the country."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

ISRO Chairman K Sivan offers prayers at Tirupati ahead of PSLV's 50th mission

Indian Space Research Organisation ISRO chairman Dr K Sivan offered prayers at the revered Tirupati Balaji temple on Tuesday morning here before the launch of satellites from PSLV C48 scheduled for tomorrow. While speaking to media, he said...

Recent incidents of heinous crimes against women force us to think if society lived up to visions of equal rights: President Ram Nath Kovind.

Recent incidents of heinous crimes against women force us to think if society lived up to visions of equal rights President Ram Nath Kovind....

Maha: Woman beaten up by husband, in-laws, suffers miscarriage

A 22-year-old pregnant woman suffered a miscarriage after she was allegedly beaten up by her husband and in-laws in Maharashtras Thane district, police said on Tuesday. Five of her family members, including her husband, have been booked, a...

Questions mount over tours to deadly New Zealand volcano

Tourists caught in the deadly blast at New Zealands White Island were there despite a recent increase in volcanic activity, although experts said precise predictions on eruptions were all but impossible. Five people were killed, eight are s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019