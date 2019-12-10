Himachal CM welcomes passage of Citizen Amendment Bill in LS
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday welcomed the passage of the Citizen Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha.
"Rising above the differences, the Modi government takes all sections along with it. The latest example of this is the Citizen Amendment Bill 2019. Devbhoomi Himachal congratulates the Centre and all the honorable members of Parliament," he said in a tweet in Hindi.
In another tweet, Thakur said, "Union Home Minister Amit Shah has brought forth several facts that had disappeared in the pages of history in his impressive address in the Lok Sabha. His speech will add a new dimension to the history of the country."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ram Thakur
- Amit Shah
- Himachal Pradesh
- Lok Sabha
- Citizen Amendment Bill
- Modi
- Parliament
- Hindi
- DJI
ALSO READ
Will be campaigning in Jharkhand, looking forward to be among people of 'great' state: PM Modi
On Biplab Deb's birthday, PM Modi lauds him for working towards progress of Tripura
BJP condemns Cong for 'unruly' behaviour of its MPs in Lok Sabha: Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.
Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till noon amid slogan-
Rahul speaks briefly in Lok Sabha, accuses govt of 'murdering' democracy in Maharashtra