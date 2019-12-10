Himachal CM welcomes passage of Citizen Amendment Bill in LS

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday welcomed the passage of the Citizen Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha.

"Rising above the differences, the Modi government takes all sections along with it. The latest example of this is the Citizen Amendment Bill 2019. Devbhoomi Himachal congratulates the Centre and all the honorable members of Parliament," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

In another tweet, Thakur said, "Union Home Minister Amit Shah has brought forth several facts that had disappeared in the pages of history in his impressive address in the Lok Sabha. His speech will add a new dimension to the history of the country."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)