Fire in Kirari's furniture market godown; no casualty

A fire broke out in a godown of a furniture market in northwest Delhi's Kirari area on Tuesday, officials said. No casualty was reported till now, they added.

The fire department received a call about the blaze at 9 am, after which eight fire-tenders were rushed to the spot, the officials said, adding that there was no one inside the furniture godown when the fire broke out. The three-storey building occupied a total area of about 300 square yards, they said.

