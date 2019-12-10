Left Menu
JK and Ladakh employees to get allowances of 7th Pay Commission

  • Updated: 10-12-2019 15:28 IST
An amount of Rs 4,800 crore has been approved for 4.5 lakh employees of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir for certain allowances under the 7th Pay Commission, Lok Sabha was informed today. In a written reply, Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said the Centre has been fully committed to the overall development of the erstwhile state which includes giving certain 7th Pay Commission allowances like Children Education Allowance, Hostel Allowance, Transport Allowance, LTC, Fixed Medical Allowance to the employees.

These employees were not getting these allowances earlier. The Centre has now approved an estimated cost of Rs 4,800 crore, for all such employees, who are now working in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, since October 31, the day these two UTs came into existence.

Reddy also stated that after the creation of the two UTs, a total of Rs 14,559.25 crore as the balance share of 14th Finance Commission grants, share of taxes that were being given to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir has been apportioned among the two new UTs. Out of this, Rs 2,977.31 crore has already been released to Jammu and Kashmir and Rs 1,275.99 crore has already been released to Ladakh till date.

On account of Article 35A and other constitutional ambiguities, the people of these regions were denied full rights enshrined in the Constitution and other benefits of various central laws that were being enjoyed by other citizens in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

