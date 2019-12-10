Left Menu
Development News Edition

Four of family killed as car hits truck in MP

  • PTI
  • |
  • Vidisha
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 15:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 15:55 IST
Four of family killed as car hits truck in MP

Four members of a family were killed and two others seriously injured when their car collided with a stationary truck in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district in the wee hours of Tuesday, a police official said. The mishap took place around 2.30 am when the victims where returning to their hometown Rehli in Sagar district, located around 100 km from here, he said.

The car hit the stationary truck which was parked on a roadside near Atari Khejda village, the official said. The deceased are identified as Anil Jain (45), his son Anuj (15), mother Kusum Bai (70) and sister Sunita (48).

Jain's wife and daughter received serious injuries in the mishap and they were referred to the Vidisha district hospital after being provided primary treatment at a health centre in Gyaraspur town. Leader of the Opposition in Madhya Pradesh Assembly Gopal Bhargava expressed grief over the mishap..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong leader rules out protest concessions ahead of Beijing visit

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Tuesday ruled out further concessions to the citys pro-democracy movement ahead of her weekend visit to Beijing, despite a landslide election defeat for the government and a peaceful mass march. The movement, ...

Sebi exempts family trusts linked to promoters of Somany Ceramics from open offer requirement

Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday exempted private family trusts related to promoters of Somany Ceramics from the obligation of making open offer following their proposed acquisition of shares in the Kolkata-based company. The directive com...

Delhi court reserves verdict for Dec 16 in Unnao rape case against Kuldeep Sengar

A Delhi court on Tuesday reserved verdict for next week in the case of alleged kidnapping and rape of a woman by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Unnao in 2017. District Judge Dharmesh Sharma said he will pronounce his judgment in t...

Yes Bank board says it will consider USD 500 mn offer of Citax Holdings and Citax Investment Group

Yes Bank board today in a statement said that it will consider USD 500 mn offer of Citax Holdings and Citax Investment Group. The board also said that Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019