Four of family killed as car hits truck in MP

Four members of a family were killed and two others seriously injured when their car collided with a stationary truck in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district in the wee hours of Tuesday, a police official said. The mishap took place around 2.30 am when the victims where returning to their hometown Rehli in Sagar district, located around 100 km from here, he said.

The car hit the stationary truck which was parked on a roadside near Atari Khejda village, the official said. The deceased are identified as Anil Jain (45), his son Anuj (15), mother Kusum Bai (70) and sister Sunita (48).

Jain's wife and daughter received serious injuries in the mishap and they were referred to the Vidisha district hospital after being provided primary treatment at a health centre in Gyaraspur town. Leader of the Opposition in Madhya Pradesh Assembly Gopal Bhargava expressed grief over the mishap..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)