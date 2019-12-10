Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two LS members from Raj demand ban on 'Panipat'

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 16:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 16:07 IST
Two LS members from Raj demand ban on 'Panipat'
A poster of the film 'Panipat' (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Two Lok Sabha members from Rajasthan on Tuesday demanded a ban on Bollywood film 'Panipat', claiming it shows Bharatpur's Maharaja Surajmal in poor light by twisting historical facts. Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the House, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party's Hamunan Beniwal said sentiments of people in Rajasthan and Haryana have been hurt by the movie.

He demanded that either the film be banned by the Central Board of Film Certification or relevant scenes be removed, and warned that there would be an agitation across the country if it is not done. Beniwal said the people of Rajasthan and western Uttar Pradesh were protesting over the film 'Panipat'. He said that earlier also 15 movies were banned by the Censor Board.

Speaking in the same vein, Sumedhanand Saraswati (BJP) claimed the film has twisted historical facts and hurt local sentiments. He said that protests against the movie were happening in states like Haryana and Delhi.

Meanwhile, several theatres in Jaipur stopped screening of Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Panipat' on Monday, amid criticism by Jat groups and political leaders, including state ministers, over portrayal of Maharaja Surajmal. Rajasthan government has sought a response from film producers over objections to the movie.

The movie is based on the Third Battle of Panipat fought between the Maratha empire and Afghan king Ahmad Shah Abdali in 1761..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Yes Bank board says it will consider USD 500 mn offer of Citax Holdings and Citax Investment Group

Yes Bank board today in a statement said that it will consider USD 500 mn offer of Citax Holdings and Citax Investment Group. The board also said that Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD ...

Two days before election, Algeria jails two ex-prime ministers

An Algerian court jailed two former prime ministers for corruption on Tuesday, two days before a presidential election which protesters want to be canceled. Ahmed Ouyahia, who was prime minister four times, received a 15-year jail sentence ...

Far East Holds Insulated Wire Brand Crossover Marketing Campaign

WUXI, China, Dec. 10, 2019 PRNewswire -- From November 8-11, Far East Creative Pop-up Store, the first conceptual pop-up store in the domestic cable industry, made a stunning appearance in the Central Mall, Nanjing, China. Focusing on Guar...

India attacks US religious freedom commission for criticising CAB; Says guided by prejudices and biases

India on Tuesday slammed the US government panel on religious freedom for its statement on the Citizenship Amendment Bill, saying it was regrettable that the entity, which has no locus standi on the issue, has chosen to be guided by its pre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019