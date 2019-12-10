Two LS members from Raj demand ban on 'Panipat'

Two Lok Sabha members from Rajasthan on Tuesday demanded a ban on Bollywood film 'Panipat', claiming it shows Bharatpur's Maharaja Surajmal in poor light by twisting historical facts. Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the House, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party's Hamunan Beniwal said sentiments of people in Rajasthan and Haryana have been hurt by the movie.

He demanded that either the film be banned by the Central Board of Film Certification or relevant scenes be removed, and warned that there would be an agitation across the country if it is not done. Beniwal said the people of Rajasthan and western Uttar Pradesh were protesting over the film 'Panipat'. He said that earlier also 15 movies were banned by the Censor Board.

Speaking in the same vein, Sumedhanand Saraswati (BJP) claimed the film has twisted historical facts and hurt local sentiments. He said that protests against the movie were happening in states like Haryana and Delhi.

Meanwhile, several theatres in Jaipur stopped screening of Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Panipat' on Monday, amid criticism by Jat groups and political leaders, including state ministers, over portrayal of Maharaja Surajmal. Rajasthan government has sought a response from film producers over objections to the movie.

The movie is based on the Third Battle of Panipat fought between the Maratha empire and Afghan king Ahmad Shah Abdali in 1761..

