NSUI takes out rally against govt's 'anti-student' steps

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 17:13 IST
  • Created: 10-12-2019 17:13 IST
Police dispersed a protest-march of Congress's student outfit NSUI against the national education policy and alleged anti-student steps of the NDA government, even as the protesters damaged a DTC bus at Jantar Mantar area here on Tuesday. The NSUI activists from various parts of the country, after a 'Chatra Adhikar' rally at Parliament Street, marched towards the Parliament House. They were stopped by police near YMCA on Jai Singh Road.

Some of the protesters sat on the road and tried to block it when the police and paramilitary personnel chased them away. The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) leaders claimed four of their members were injured as police used force to disperse them.

"Several of our members were beaten by the police. Scores of us are detained at Parliament Street and Mandir Marg police stations," said Akshay Lakra, president of the Delhi unit of NSUI. But a senior Delhi police officer said no force was used to disperse the protesters.

"Around 35 of them were detained at Parliament Street police station as they headed towards the Parliament and tried to block the road when stopped by the police," he said. Window panes of a DTC bus on Parliament Street were smashed by some protesters, he added.

Earlier, the NSUI activists staged a march from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar where it converted into a public meeting. The NSUI leaders, addressing the gathering, cornered the National Democratic Alliance government on issues like fee hikes, saffronisation of campuses, privatisation of education and unemployment.

Congress leader Deepender Hooda said the poor students are being deprived of higher education opportunities due to fee hike and privatisation of education by the Modi government. "Due to the wrong policies of the Modi government, the employment opportunities before the students and youth are shrinking. On the other hand, the government is stopping the poor from getting higher education, by hiking fees on the campuses," he said.

The gathering was also addressed by Congress leader Rajiv Satav, Youth Congress president Srinivas BV and NSUI president Neeraj Kundan among others.

