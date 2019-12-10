Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goa: Cops stop Congress workers' march to Guv residence

  • PTI
  • |
  • Panaji
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 18:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 18:13 IST
Goa: Cops stop Congress workers' march to Guv residence

Congress workers on Tuesday evening tried to march to the residence of Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik seeking his intervention in various issues including the Mahadayi river water sharing dispute. A minor scuffle broke out outside the Raj Bhavan gate between workers of Congress and police personnel, when state Congress chief Girish Chodankar tried to jump over the barriers placed at the spot.

The party leaders Digambar Kamat, Pratima Coutinho and others too joined the march. Before they set out, the state Congress emailed a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging revocation of green exemption granted to Karnataka for a project on the Mahadayi river.

Goa and Karnataka are at the loggerheads over sharing of the river water. The issues the Congress wanted to bring to attention of the governor included a "dip in tourism business, failure of the BJP-led state government to save the Mahadayi river water etc".

"It is shocking to know that the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MOEF), Government of India, has issued a clearance for the Kalsa-Bhandura project of Karnataka for diversion of water from Mahadayi river when the dispute is pending before the Supreme Court and the Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal," the Congress stated in its memorandum to the PM. "If Karnataka is allowed to go ahead with its plan, then Goa is going to get severely affected as 11 hydroelectric projects are planned on flow of the Mahadayi river to generate 58 MW power, but diversion of water by Karnataka would reduce the flow and jeopardise these mini-hydel projects," it stated.

PTI RPS NSK NSK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

India achieve their highest medal tally in South Asian Games!

India concluded the South Asian Games with their highest medal tally in the history of the tournament. The contingent was able to win 310 medals, which includes 172 gold, 93 silver, and 45 bronze medals.India sets new record India ends the ...

Exhibition on Naval Weapon Systems NAVARMS-19 to be held on 12 Dec

The fourth edition of the International Seminar cum Exhibition on Naval Weapon Systems NAVARMS-19 with the theme Make in India - Fight Category Opportunities and Imperatives is scheduled at Institute for Defence Studies and Analysis, Develo...

Dell Technologies Announces New Initiative With UNESCO MGIEP to Enable School Teachers With Technology

Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, India Business Wire India News Summary New partnership focused on disseminating quality education training that promotes learning and building 21st century skills among children. The association addresse...

Delhi: Hindu refugees at Majnu-Ka-Tila eagerly waiting for passage of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 in RS

By Joymala Bagchi Phulbanti, a Class VII student who migrated to India from Pakistan in 2013 with her family, is looking forward to the day when she can proudly hold a card, which declares her and her siblings as Indian citizens.Speaking to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019