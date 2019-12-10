Left Menu
Development News Edition

Many states, union territories reported 'nil' data on farmer suicides: Home Ministry

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 18:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 18:34 IST
Many states, union territories reported 'nil' data on farmer suicides: Home Ministry
Image Credit: Twitter (@kishanreddybjp)

Many states and union territories have reported "nil" data on suicides by farmers, cultivators and farm laborers, the Home Ministry informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said this in response to a question by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi seeking to know if the farmer suicide data for the past four years was available.

The Wayanad MP asked whether the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) had received the data on farmer suicides from states and union territories since 2016 and if not, the reasons. He also sought to know the reasons for not publishing reports of accidental deaths and suicides in the country by the NCRB since 2015 and whether the bureau proposes to re-start publication of the data on farmer suicide.

Responding to the parliamentarian, the minister said the data on accidental deaths and suicides, including farmer suicides, are reported by states and union territories to the NCRB which publishes it as the "Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India" (ADSI) Report, "As informed by NCRB, many states/union territories reported 'nil' data on suicides by farmers/cultivators and agricultural laborers. After getting the data vetted from the states/union territories, NCRB has published ADSI Report till the year 2016," he said.

The minister said advisories have been issued by NCRB to all states and union territories to furnish complete data sets in a timely manner for the speedy publication of ADSI report. On a question about the manner in which the government will formulate policies to address such extreme cases of agrarian distress in the absence of the data, the minister said agriculture being a state subject, the state governments undertake the development of perspective plans to ensure effective implementation of the programs and schemes.

"Government of India supplements the efforts of the state governments through various schemes and programs for the welfare of the farmers by increasing production and remunerative returns to the farmers," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Rape data: 63 percent rape victims in Delhi in 2018-19 were minor girls

HIGHLIGHT94 percent cases of kidnapping were related to children out of which 70 percent were girls.The rape cases were dropped by 6 percent and molestation by 30 percent.A high number of cases go unreported due to non-cooperative nature of...

British LGBT navy veteran wins landmark fight to get medals back and apology

By Molly Millar LONDON, Dec 10 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A bisexual British veteran who was kicked out of the navy because of his sexuality is set to become the first of many to get his medals back and an apology from the British militar...

Obstruction, abuse of power charges unveiled in Trump impeachment

Washington, Dec 10 AFP Democrats unveiled two impeachment charges against US President Donald Trump Tuesday, accusing him of abuse of power and obstruction in pressuring Ukraine to help him attack his 2020 election rivals. The charges, if a...

Schlumberger CFO Simon Ayat to be replaced by Stephane Biguet

Oilfield services provider Schlumberger NV said on Tuesday its Chief Financial Officer Simon Ayat will step down in January 2020 after spending nearly 12 years in the role.Ayat will be replaced by Stephane Biguet, who currently serves as a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019