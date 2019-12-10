Left Menu
IIMC alumni write to I and B Ministry, condemns fee hike in institute

  • Updated: 10-12-2019 18:48 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Over 100 former students of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) have written to the Information and Broadcasting Ministry condemning the over 100 percent fee hike within a span of 10 years and demanding a rollback. Students at the IIMC had begun an agitation last week over fee hike.

As many as 120 alumni of the institute wrote to the secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I and B), expressing solidarity with the protesting students. The secretary, Ministry of I and B, is also the chairman of the IIMC Society which governs the institute.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

