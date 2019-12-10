Left Menu
Macao’s first LRT offers 22 days’ free ride to passengers

The 9.3 km LRT links central residential areas, old town and tourist spots in Taipa, China.

Much awaited first light rail line of Macao was dedicated to the people on Tuesday.

However, within an hour of its operation it faced technical glitch due to which people had to off board the coach but it was soon maintained.

Made on an elevated flyover of 9.3 km, the Light Rapid Train (LRT) has 11 stations. Though estimated to cost about USD 521 million in 2007, the final cost of the project increased to about three times. The trains have been planned to run from 6.30 am to 111.15 pm on Mondays to Thursdays, 6.30 am to 11.59 pm on rest of the days including public holidays. As per the traffic requirement, the frequency of services will range from 5 minutes to 10 minutes. In an audit report on January 19, 2015 it was revealed that the project was delayed by 883 days.

The project of LRT was first conceptualized in 2002 by the Macau SAR government to solve the transport problems in the urban areas with a view to cater the need of tourism development. Macau is an autonomous region in China near Hong Kong.

