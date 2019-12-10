Left Menu
Development News Edition

Future course of action will be decided only after Farooq, Omar are released: NC

  • PTI
  • |
  • Srinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 19:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 19:00 IST
Future course of action will be decided only after Farooq, Omar are released: NC

The National Conference (NC) on Tuesday said its future course of action would be taken only after party patron and MP Farooq Abdullah and party vice president Omar Abdullah were released by the Jammu and Kashmir administration. The Abdullahs, along with a host of other political leaders, have been detained since August 5 when the central government announced its decisions to abrogate Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 of the Constitution and divide the state into two union territories.

In a brief statement, the party said no leader has been authorised to speak on its behalf. "The National Conference has not authorised any individual leader to speak on behalf of the party. The leaders giving statements are doing so only in their individual capacity. As the party has said earlier, the NC will discuss the road ahead once all party leaders under detention are released, including president Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah," it said.

The statement came after media reports quoted NC leader Mustafa Kamal saying that the party would not take part in any political process until the statehood and Article 370 were restored in Jammu and Kashmir. Farooq Abdullah, a former chief minister, has been detained at his house under the stringent Public Safety Act from September 17 after remaining under preventive custody from August 5.

His son Omar Abdullah, also a former chief minister, has been under preventive custody at a government house since August 5.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

British comic banks on sausage rolls for second hit Xmas charity song

A British YouTube comedian is banking on his obsession with sausage rolls to serve him up a second chart-topping hit this Christmas and raise money to help feed people in need.LadBaby, a self-described dad-blogger whose real name is Mark H...

MahaRera fines city developer Rs 10L for selling a flat twice

MahaRera fines city developer Rs 10L for selling a flat twice Mumbai, Dec 10 PTI The state realty regulator MahaRera has imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on a Navi Mumbai developer for selling flat booked by one buyer to another. The action c...

Rescuers search for Chilean plane missing near Antarctica

Punta Arenas Chile, Dec 10 AFP Rescue planes and ships on Tuesday searched the open sea between the southern tip of South America and Antarctica for a Chilean Air Force plane that went missing with 38 people aboard. The C-130 Hercules cargo...

Obstruction, abuse of power charges unveiled in Trump impeachment

Washington, Dec 10 AFP Democrats unveiled two impeachment charges against US President Donald Trump Tuesday, accusing him of abuse of power and obstruction in pressuring Ukraine to help him attack his 2020 election rivals. The charges, if a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019