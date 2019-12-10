Left Menu
Development News Edition

WB govt tables new rule to check chancellor-varsity

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 19:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 19:18 IST
WB govt tables new rule to check chancellor-varsity

The West Bengal government on Tuesday tabled in the Assembly a new rule to check direct communications between the chancellor and the state universities, which will henceforth be routed thorugh the higher education department. The governor is the chancellor of all the state-run universities.

The rule came in the wake of continuing acrimonious relation between Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and the Trinamool Congress government on various issues including his recent visits to the Calcutta University and Jadavpur University to attend their Syndicate and Court meetings respectively. The new rule stipulates "Every communication proposed to be made by the Chancellor to any State-aided University shall be routed through the (higher education) department." It will also allow vice-chancellors to call meetings of their highest decision making bodies in consultation with the higher education departement, and not the chancellor as is the practice.

Higher Education Minister Partha Chatterjee, however, told reporters that the new rule will in no way infringe on the right of the chancellor as the prerogative of taking any decision related to university rests with the department. The TMC had in the recent past accused Dhankhar of running a parallel government in the state..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Dell Technologies, UNESCO tie up to boost quality of education

Dell Technologies on Tuesday announced a new partnership with UNESCO MGIEP Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Education for Peace to enable school teachers to adopt technology in classrooms by using ICT tools. The information and communication tec...

BRIEF-Brooklyn Nets Owner Joe Tsai Buys $10 Mln Stake In Esports Team - Bloomberg

Dec 10 Reuters - BROOKLYN NETS OWNER JOE TSAI BUYS 10 MILLION STAKE IN ESPORTS TEAM - BLOOMBERG Source text httpsbloom.bg2P7gx5Z Further company coverage...

UPDATE 1-Schlumberger CFO Simon Ayat to be replaced by Stephane Biguet

Schlumberger NVs chief financial officer, Simon Ayat, is stepping down after nearly 12 years in the role and will be replaced by Stephane Biguet, the oilfield services provider said on Tuesday.A 24-year company veteran, Biguet is currently ...

FACTBOX-Struggling South African state-owned firms

South Africa is grappling with multiple problems at its heavily indebted state-owned firms, the most serious of which are at ailing state power utility Eskom. President Cyril Ramaphosa has made turning around Eskom and other failing state c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019