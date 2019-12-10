Left Menu
30 bovines rescued, 4 smugglers held in J-K's Udhampur

  • Jammu
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 19:57 IST
  • Created: 10-12-2019 19:57 IST
Four alleged cattle smugglers were arrested on Tuesday and 30 bovine animals rescued from their possession during vehicle checking along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Three Kashmir-bound trucks were intercepted at Flata and Jakhani. It was found that 30 animals were being transported illegally, a police spokesman said.

He said four persons including three drivers were arrested in this connection and booked under relevant sections of the law. The trucks were also seized and further investigation is going on, the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

