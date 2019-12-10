Left Menu
Development News Edition

No communication on THDC being handed over to NTPC

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dehradun
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 21:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 21:41 IST
No communication on THDC being handed over to NTPC

The Uttarakhand government on Tuesday told the state assembly that it has no communication from the Centre about the THDC, a company operating and maintaining the 2400 MW Tehri Hydro Power Complex and other hydro projects, being handed over to the NTPC. "We have no communication from the Centre yet about THDC being handed over to the NTPC. THDC is the country's pride. Ever since Uttarakhand came into being we have been working for the transfer of 25 per cent of Uttar Pradesh's stakes in the company to Uttarakhand besides making our claim on 12 per cent of the electricity generated by the firm for free," Parliamentary Affairs minister Madan Kaushik said.

The minster added that whenever the state government's opinion is sought on any move on its transfer to the NTPC, it will firmly stand for the THDC employees, and the interests of the general public and the state. "The government stands like a rock behind the state and will not let its interests be harmed," he said.

Kaushik was speaking in reply to an adjournment motion brought by the opposition Congress over an alleged move by the Centre to hand over the THDC to the NTPC. Leader of Opposition Indira Hridayesh had said earlier that the THDC is an underatking for which people of Uttarakhand will sacrifice their lives.

Thousands of people work in it and the firm is providing power and water to a large area of the state. "It must be explained why a profitable company like the THDC was being handed over to the NTPC," the leader said.

THDC India Limited is a joint venture of the governments of India and Uttar Pradesh with a 75:25 equity shared by the two respectively. The Company was incorporated in July 1988 to develop, operate and maintain the 2400 MW Tehri Hydro Power Complex and other hydro projects. The Company has an authorised share capital of Rs 4000 cr and is a Mini Ratna category-I company. PTI DPT ALM RAX

RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

US, Mexico, Canada to sign deal finalising trade agreement

Mexico City, Dec 10 AFP The United States, Mexico and Canada are expected to sign a deal Tuesday finalising their new trade agreement, capping more than two years of negotiations and paving the way to ratification. Mexican President Andres ...

Maha: Man found dead in car in Beed

A 30-year-old man was founddead in his car on Monday morning in Parli taluka of Beeddistrict, over 100 kilometres from here, police saidVijay Sakharam Yamgar was a resident of Dagadwadi inParli and his car was seen parked on Kavlewadi-Mhata...

Pelosi: revised USMCA pact much improved from initial Trump version

The revised United States Mexico Canada trade agreement reached between House Democrats and the White House improves U.S. President Donald Trumps initial deal with new provisions targeting the environment and other areas, House Speaker Nanc...

UPDATE 3-Exxon Mobil scores win in New York climate change lawsuit

Exxon Mobil Corp won a major victory in a closely-watched lawsuit on Tuesday when a judge ruled that the company did not defraud investors out of up to 1.6 billion by hiding the true cost of climate change regulation. The ruling by Justice ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019