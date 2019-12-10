2 cows injured during demolition of shelter in Bhayander

Two cows were injured when ashelter housing them in Bhayander in Thane district was pulleddown by civic authorities on Tuesday, officials said

BJP leader and former MLA Narendra Mehta alleged thedemolition staff had beaten up several of the 17 cows therewhile clearing the shelter for demolition

"Local residents wanted to file a case but Nayanagarpolice station only registered a non-cognisable complaint," healleged.

