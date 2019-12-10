Two Iran nationals held for impersonating as police officers and rob'

Two Iran nationals were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly robbing a brother-sister suo from Turkmenistan here of USD 2,000 by impersonating as police officers checking travel documents, police said on Tuesday. Accused Tayaib, 59, and his accomplice, Ahesaan, 33, were arrested in a raid by Gurgaon police at the their flat in Lajpat Nagar of Delhi.

"During interrogation, the accused persons revealed that they came to India on tourist visa on November 10 this year. A sum of USD 987 that they had robbed the foreign nationals of was also recovered from their possession," Gurgaon police PRO Subhash Bokan said. "The accused persons confessed to have robbed Turkmenistan nationals, Kadyr Hayytbayev and his sister Sanam Hayytbayev, of their money near a guest house in Gurgaon on November 25 while impersonating as police officers," the officer said.

Police said the two Turkmenistan nationals had come to India for treatment and were staying in a guest house here in sector 52. They were having treatment in Artemis Hospital in Gurgaon, while also availing services of one Sahid, working as language interpreter, with the hospital authorities. After being robbed, the duo had approached the police with help from Sahid.

"Sahid got a call from Kadyr Hayytbayev that two persons, later identified as Tayaib and Ahesaan, and one other driving a car stopped their car near him while the brother-sister duo were having a walk outside their guest house. "The Iran nationals told them they were police officers, checking passports and other travel documents of foreigners and sought their passports, visa and belongings including foreign currency," they told police.

After checking their documents, the accused persons returned their passport and part of the money, pocketing USD 2,000 out of it," Gurgaon police spokesperson said. "A case was registered against the accused persons and efforts are on to nab their third accomplice," Bokan said.

