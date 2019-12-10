Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two Iran nationals held for impersonating as police officers and rob'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Gurgaon
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 22:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 22:51 IST
Two Iran nationals held for impersonating as police officers and rob'

Two Iran nationals were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly robbing a brother-sister suo from Turkmenistan here of USD 2,000 by impersonating as police officers checking travel documents, police said on Tuesday. Accused Tayaib, 59, and his accomplice, Ahesaan, 33, were arrested in a raid by Gurgaon police at the their flat in Lajpat Nagar of Delhi.

"During interrogation, the accused persons revealed that they came to India on tourist visa on November 10 this year. A sum of USD 987 that they had robbed the foreign nationals of was also recovered from their possession," Gurgaon police PRO Subhash Bokan said. "The accused persons confessed to have robbed Turkmenistan nationals, Kadyr Hayytbayev and his sister Sanam Hayytbayev, of their money near a guest house in Gurgaon on November 25 while impersonating as police officers,"  the officer said.

Police said the two Turkmenistan nationals had come to India for treatment and were staying in a guest house here in sector 52. They were having treatment in Artemis Hospital in Gurgaon, while also availing services of one Sahid, working as language interpreter, with the hospital authorities. After being robbed, the duo had approached the police with help from Sahid.

"Sahid got a call from Kadyr Hayytbayev that two persons, later identified as Tayaib and Ahesaan, and one other driving a car stopped their car near him while the brother-sister duo were having a walk outside their guest house. "The Iran nationals told them they were police officers, checking passports and other travel documents of foreigners and sought their passports, visa and belongings including foreign currency," they told police.

After checking their documents, the accused persons returned their passport and part of the money, pocketing USD 2,000 out of it," Gurgaon police spokesperson said. "A case was registered against the accused persons and efforts are on to nab their third accomplice," Bokan said.

PTI CORR RAX RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Former Mexican official arrested on U.S. drug trafficking charges

A former Mexican government official has been arrested on U.S. charges that he allowed the Sinaloa Cartel to operate in Mexico in exchange for multimillion-dollar bribes, federal prosecutors in Brooklyn announced on Tuesday. Genaro Garcia L...

Redmi K30 with six cameras, 120Hz display launched; prices start at Rs 16,000

Xiaomis independent sub-brand Redmi launched today the highly-anticipated Redmi K30 5G smartphone along with its 4G variant in the Chinese mainland. The 5G-enabled device comes with a 120Hz display, quad rear cameras, Snapdragon 765G chipse...

Sorry state of affairs: Venkaiah Naidu on high absenteeism in Parliament

Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu expressed concern over high absenteeism in Parliament, describing it as a sorry state of affairs. Addressing the Lokmat Parliamentary Awards here, Naidu emphasized the importance of a...

Bangladesh film about girl surfer faces calls to be banned

By Naimul Karim DHAKA, Dec 10 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A film based on the life of Bangladeshs first popular female surfer is facing calls to be banned, accused of hurting religious sentiments in the conservative Muslim nation.Supreme C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019