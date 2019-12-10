Left Menu
Development News Edition

Manmohan Singh among 8 parliamentarians honoured by Naidu

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 22:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 22:53 IST
Manmohan Singh among 8 parliamentarians honoured by Naidu

Eight parliamentarians, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh, were on Tuesday honoured by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu for their contributions in strengthening parliamentary democracy. Former prime minister Singh and Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav were conferred the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Lokmat Parliamentary Awards.

Best parliamentarian of the year award was conferred on Saugata Roy, Lok Sabha member from TMC and former minister of state for urban development, and Tiruchi Siva, Rajya Sabha member from DMK. Four women MPs from both Houses were also awarded for their contributions.

NCP leader Supriya Sule and Congress leader Viplove Thakur were conferred the best women parliamentarian awards from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha respectively. Best debut woman parliamentarian awards were given to BJP Lok Sabha member Bharti Pravin Pawar and Rajya Sabha member Kahkashan Perween.

Lokmat Parliamentary Awards is the brainchild of Lokmat Media group chairman Vijay Darda. "The parliamentarians exercise their constitutional duty of safeguarding the citizen's interest by critically assessing public policies, debating government initiatives, enacting laws in addition to discharging other roles and responsibilities for development of the country," Darda said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Redmi K30 with six cameras, 120Hz display launched; prices start at Rs 16,000

Xiaomis independent sub-brand Redmi launched today the highly-anticipated Redmi K30 5G smartphone along with its 4G variant in the Chinese mainland. The 5G-enabled device comes with a 120Hz display, quad rear cameras, Snapdragon 765G chipse...

Sorry state of affairs: Venkaiah Naidu on high absenteeism in Parliament

Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu expressed concern over high absenteeism in Parliament, describing it as a sorry state of affairs. Addressing the Lokmat Parliamentary Awards here, Naidu emphasized the importance of a...

Bangladesh film about girl surfer faces calls to be banned

By Naimul Karim DHAKA, Dec 10 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A film based on the life of Bangladeshs first popular female surfer is facing calls to be banned, accused of hurting religious sentiments in the conservative Muslim nation.Supreme C...

Paris charity gets share of $1 mln prize for training refugees as museum guides

Guinean refugee Ibrahima Conde arrived in Paris knowing little about French culture. Two years later, he knows enough to work as a museum guide, a job he was trained for by the charity Sama for All. The charity, founded in 2017, works with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019