Manmohan Singh among 8 parliamentarians honoured by Naidu
Eight parliamentarians, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh, were on Tuesday honoured by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu for their contributions in strengthening parliamentary democracy. Former prime minister Singh and Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav were conferred the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Lokmat Parliamentary Awards.
Best parliamentarian of the year award was conferred on Saugata Roy, Lok Sabha member from TMC and former minister of state for urban development, and Tiruchi Siva, Rajya Sabha member from DMK. Four women MPs from both Houses were also awarded for their contributions.
NCP leader Supriya Sule and Congress leader Viplove Thakur were conferred the best women parliamentarian awards from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha respectively. Best debut woman parliamentarian awards were given to BJP Lok Sabha member Bharti Pravin Pawar and Rajya Sabha member Kahkashan Perween.
Lokmat Parliamentary Awards is the brainchild of Lokmat Media group chairman Vijay Darda. "The parliamentarians exercise their constitutional duty of safeguarding the citizen's interest by critically assessing public policies, debating government initiatives, enacting laws in addition to discharging other roles and responsibilities for development of the country," Darda said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra: Two more NCP MLAs return to Mumbai, 52 legislators with us claims Nawab Malik
SG explains Maha guv had invited Shiv Sena, BJP and NCP for govt formation, President's rule was imposed only after they failed.
Amid political furore in Maharashtra, NCP leader Nawab Malik tweets 'we will succeed'
SC says it is not considering prayer of Shiv Sena-NCP-Cong that they be invited to form govt in Maharashtra.
NCP shifts MLAs to two hotels amid fear of poaching