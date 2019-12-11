Left Menu
5,000 paramilitary personnel being sent to NE in wake of protests over citizenship bill: Officials

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 11-12-2019 16:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 15:56 IST
The Centre on Wednesday airlifted 5,000 paramilitary personnel to Northeastern states, including Assam, for maintenance of law and order duties in the wake protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill being debated in Parliament, officials said. Nearly 20 companies (2,000 personnel) have been withdrawn from Kashmir, where they had been sent prior to the Centre's decision on August 5 to abrogate Article 370 provisions and split the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories.

The remaining 30 companies have been withdrawn from other places and rushed to Northeastern states, the officials said. The troops are from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

