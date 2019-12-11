Left Menu
Development News Edition

ED attaches Rs 600-cr worth assets in Iqbal Mirchi PMLA case

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 16:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 16:37 IST
ED attaches Rs 600-cr worth assets in Iqbal Mirchi PMLA case

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday said it has attached assets with a market value of Rs 600 crore in connection with its money laundering probe in the gangster Iqbal Mirchi money laundering probe case. These properties include the 3rd and 4th floor of CEEJAY House in Mumbai's Worli area, an office premise at Arun Chambers, Tardeo in Mumbai, three flats in Sahil bungalow in Worli, three prime commercial shops in Crawford market and bungalows and land (more than 5 acres) in Lonawala, the agency said in a statement.

These properties were acquired by Mirchi in the name of his family members and relatives, it said. The ED had also recently filed a charge sheet in this case before a special court in Mumbai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Swedish crown soars on rate hike bets, dollar climbs before trade deadline

Swedens crown jumped to 8-month highs on Wednesday after strong inflation made it highly likely the country would end negative interest rates, while broader FX markets were quiet before central bank meetings and a U.S.-China trade deadline....

SA’s Climate Change bill expected to be passed into law

South Africa is at an advanced stage with formulating its national policy on mitigating the effects of climate change.According to Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Barbara Creecy, South Africas National Climate Change Bill is no...

Cong yet to waive farm loan in MP: Chouhan

Senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said that the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh has yet not waived farm loan as promised by it during the state polls. He claimed the Madhya Pradesh government would not survive long...

New French pension system to cancel out special regimes-PM

The French governments new universal pension system will cancel out special pension regimes, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Wednesday as he unveiled the details of a draft reform to overhaul the countrys byzantine pension system.. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019