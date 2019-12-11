One arrested from Ghaziabad railway station with FICN of Rs 2.49 lakh

The Anti Terrorism Squad of the Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday arrested a person from Ghaziabad with high quality Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) having a face value of Rs 2.49 lakh. Acting on a tip-off, the ATS sleuths arrested Mohd Murad from Ghaziabad railway station, an official release issued here said.

The seized FICN notes were in denomination of Rs 2000 and Rs 500 notes, it said. During interrogation, the accused told the ATS that he used to bring fake currency from West Bengal to supply it in Delhi and NCR region.

A detailed probe is on, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)