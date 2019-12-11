SER earns Rs 9330.02 cr from freight sector

South Eastern Railway (SER) has earned Rs 9330.02 crores from freight sector during the first eight months of 2019-20, loading 110.71 million tonnes of cargo, an official said here on Wednesday. Maintaining its growth in freight loading and earnings during April-November of 2019-20, SER has registered an increase of 9.49 per cent in cargo movement, in comparison to the same period of last year in which it loaded 101.11 million tonnes, SER spokesman Sanjoy Ghosh said.

The Kolkata-headquartered zonal railway has also surpassed the Railway Board's proportionate target for the same period by 4.91 per cent, loading 5.18 million tonnes more than the target, Ghosh said. As a result of this growth in freight loading, SER has earned Rs 9330.02 crores from freight sector during April- November of the current fiscal, which is Rs 1174.58 crores more than the corresponding period of last year, recording a hike of 14.40 per cent in earnings.

The major components of freight loading during the period were 63.12 million tonnes of iron ore, 22.71 million tonnes of coal, 10.69 million tonnes of pig-iron and finished steel and 7.29 million tonnes of cement, he said. Loading and transportation of iron ore registered a growth of 17.96 per cent in comparison to the same period of eight months from April in 2019-20, he said..

