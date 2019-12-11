Curfew imposed in Guwahati, to be in place till 7 am on

Curfew was imposed in Guwahatiin Assam on Wednesday to control deteriorating law and ordersituation, amid massive protests over the Citizenship(Amendment) Bill, officials said

The curfew was imposed at 6.15 pm and will be in placetill 7 am on Thursday, Assam Police Director General BhaskarJyoti Mahanta told PTI

Tens of thousands of protesters against the CABdescended on the streets of Assam, clashing with police andplunging the state into chaos of a magnitude unseen since theviolent six-year movement by students that ended with thesigning of the Assam accord.

