Curfew imposed in Guwahati, to be in place till 7 am on

Curfew was imposed in Guwahati in Assam on Wednesday to control deteriorating law and order situation, amid massive protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, officials said. The curfew was imposed at 6.15 pm and will be in place till 7 am on Thursday, Assam Police Director General Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta told PTI.

Tens of thousands of protesters against the CAB descended on the streets of Assam, clashing with police and plunging the state into chaos of a magnitude unseen since the violent six-year movement by students that ended with the signing of the Assam accord. Though no party or student body has called a shutdown, protesters, a majority of them students, fought pitched battles with security forces in the restive state, including in front of the secretariat, the seat of the BJP government.

Police fired tear gas shells and baton-charged protesters, who fought back. Assam smouldered with protests on the day the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is being hotly debated in the Rajya Sabha after its passage by the Lok Sabha.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which has already been approved by Lok Sabha, proposes to give citizenship to Hindus, Christians, Parsis, Jains, Budhists and Sikhs facing religion persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan..

