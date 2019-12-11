Cabinet approves MoU between India, Saudi Arabia in medical products regulation

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved ex-post facto an MoU between Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) and Saudi Food and Drug Authority in the field of medical products regulation, an official statement said. The MoU was signed on October 29, 2019 during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Saudi Arabia.

The MoU would facilitate better understanding of the regulatory aspects between the two sides and help in increasing India's export of medical products to Saudi Arabia. It will also enable better coordination in international fora.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)