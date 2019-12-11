Left Menu
Cabinet approves MoU between India, Saudi Arabia in medical products regulation

  • New Delhi
  Updated: 11-12-2019 18:51 IST
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved ex-post facto an MoU between Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) and Saudi Food and Drug Authority in the field of medical products regulation, an official statement said. The MoU was signed on October 29, 2019 during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Saudi Arabia.

The MoU would facilitate better understanding of the regulatory aspects between the two sides and help in increasing India's export of medical products to Saudi Arabia. It will also enable better coordination in international fora.

