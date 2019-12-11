MP: Three killed as truck rams into motorcycle

Three persons, including two minor girls, were killed and two others injured when a truck rammed into the motorcycle they were travelling on near Kuppa Job village in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday night when the five victims were travelling to their village from Balajipuram on a motorcycle, an official said.

A speeding truck rammed into the two-wheeler, killing three persons on the spot and grievously injuring two others, local police post in-charge Surendra Verma said. The deceased have been identified as Monica Uikey (16), Sushmita Kakodia (16) and Mishrilal Kakodia (22), he said, adding the injured persons are undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

A case has been registered against the unidentified truck driver, who fled the scene after the accident, he added. PTI COR MAS ADU ARU ARU.

