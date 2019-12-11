Tourists advised not to venture out in high hills in Himachal Pradesh

Keeping in view a 'yellow' warning of heavy rain and snowfall issued by the weather department, the Shimla district administration has advised locals and tourists against venturing out in the high hills of the state on Thursday and Friday. The Meteorological Department has issued the 'yellow' weather warning in Himachal Pradesh for December 12 and 13.

The Shimla district administration advised residents and tourists on Tuesday not to venture out in the high hills and areas with low temperatures in the next few days to avoid any untoward incident, a spokesperson said. The PWD has been issued instructions to ensure normal flow of traffic in snowfall-prone areas of the district, including Kharapathar, Narkanda and Kufri, he added.

The Shimla administration may be contacted on 0177-2800880, 2800881, 2800882 or toll free numbers 1077 and 1070 in case of any emergency, the official added. The weather office issues colour-coded warnings to alert people ahead of severe or hazardous weather conditions that has the potential to cause "damage, widespread disruption or danger to life".

Yellow, the least dangerous of all the weather warnings, indicates the possibility of severe weather over the next few days.

