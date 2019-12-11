Follow Home Minister's instructions on curbing graft: Bedi

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi on Wednesday urged senior officials in the territorial administration to follow Union Home Minister's instructions to curb corruption, nepotism and ensure financial prudence in governance. Bedi said in her whatsapp message that the written instructions of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah related to "due processes to ensure financial prudence in application of financial rules, procurements, transparency in postings and transfer of staff and conducting of departmental enquiries expeditiously." She said strict adherence to the instructions also covered transfer of financial benefits only by direct transfer besides time-bound and well-recorded grievance redressal system.

She referred to the recent decision to make direct transfer of cash equivalent to rice free of cost to the bank accounts of APL (above poverty line) and BPL (below poverty line) families. The former IPS officer claimed that adherence to the instructions would ensure probity and honesty in administration.

The Lieutenant governor further said the Puducherry branch of the CBI has already begun functioning and was also seized of certain critical matters, but she did not elaborate on what those critical matters were..

