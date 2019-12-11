Cabinet approves signing of social security pact with Brazil
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved signing of a social security agreement with Brazil that will relieve workers from both the countries from double taxation and provide for orderly migration.
As per provisions of the agreement, workers on short-term contracts will not be required to make any social security contribution in the country of employment provided they continue to make social security payments in their home country.
"The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given its approval for signing the agreement on social security between India and Brazil," a government statement said.
