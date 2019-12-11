Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday said the state government plans to conduct a "health profile" of citizens in the state, beginning with his assembly constituency of Gajwel. "...If health profile is prepared, it will be very, very useful. It is there in developed countries. Every individual would have a health card. I have the resolve to make it in Telangana state also... I request (health) minister Rajender to start it from Gajwel constituency," he said.

Rao was addressing a meeting in Gajwel where he attended various development programmes on Wednesday. The "health profile" would include information like blood group of an individual, among others, he said.

The doctors can provide immediate treatment to person in case of an accident if he carried relevant health information on a card, he said. Earlier, Rao inaugurated Forest College and Research Institute (new buildings complex) and also a horticulture university complex at Mulugu.

Besides the FCRI, Rao inaugurated the university complex named after late freedom fighter and Telangana activist Konda Laxman Bapuji and unveiled a statue of the latter at the varsity, an official release said. Rao visited a centre of excellence for fruits at Mulugu, it said.

The Tamil Nadu government had set up a FCRI at Mettupalyam which enabled a large number of students to get selected for the Indian Forest Service from there, a press release had said earlier. Inspired by this, the Telangana government established the Telangana Forest College and Research Institute in 2016, it had said..

