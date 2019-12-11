14-yr-old boy molests seven-year girl

A 14-year-old boy was on Wednesday apprehended for allegedly molesting a seven-year-old girl here, police said. The boy called her when she was playing near her house at Moinabad and took her behind his bathroom and allegedly undressed her, they said.

However, the girl's mother, who was passing by, heard him threatening the child that he would kill her if she informed her parents and rushed to her rescue. The boy did not do anything to the girl, a police official said.

Following a complaint, a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Indian Penal Code was registered against theboy and he was apprehended and later sent to a juvenile home, the official added.PTI VVK BN BN.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)