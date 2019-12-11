UP: 4 killed, 20 injured in separate accidents on Yamuna Expressway

Four people were killed and 20 injured in three separate accidents on Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district on Wednesday, police said. The four people died when a car overturned on the expressway near Mangali Gadhi under Baldeo police station limits, Superintendent of Police (rural) Aditya Kumar Shukla said.

The deceased have been identified as Manish (28), his wife Aarti (26), Abhishek (32)and Ravinder Jain (37), he said. However, a three-year-old baby among the occupants of the car survived the accident, the SP said.

They were going to Agra from Delhi, he said. In another accident on the expressway, 15 people sustained injuries when a tempo-traveller rammed a divider near Bajna cut under Naujheel police station in the morning, the SP said.

The injured were rushed to different hospitals and the condition of two among them was stated to be serious, he said. Three people, including the driver, were injured when a WagonR overturned on the road in Surir area, the SP said.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital and are recovering, he said.

