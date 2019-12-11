Special court set up to try rape,murder case of Dalit woman

The Telangana government on Wednesday issued orders for setting up a special court for speedy trial in the rape and murder of a Dalit woman in Kumram Bheem-Asifabad district last month. The government designated a local court in Adilabad district as the special court (fast track court) for expeditious trial and disposal of the case, a senior police official told PTI.

On November 25, the body of the Dalit woman with her head smashed with a boulder and some knife injuries on the body was found at Kumram Bheem-Asifabaddistrict and three men were arrested for allegedly raping and murdering her. The woman's family along with different people's organisations had demanded that the three men be meted out a treatment similar to that awarded to the four accused in the veterinarian rape and murder case, who were gunned down in an alleged encounter..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)