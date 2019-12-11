Man held for molesting teenage daughter

A man was arrested here on Wednesday for allegedly molesting his 13-year-old daughter, police said. Cidco police arrested the accused from his residence in Sainagar locality in the city following a complaint lodged by his wife, police said.

"The accused, who works as a security guard, has been living with his family here since the last two years. As per the complaint, he indulged in an indecent act with his daughter. She told her mother about the incident, following which he turned violent," a police official said. "In the wee hours of Wednesday, he again molested his daughter when others were asleep. She raised an alarm, due to which her mother woke up. She questioned her husband about the act, following which he started beating them," he said.

Based on his wife's complaint, police registered a case against him and placed him under arrest..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)