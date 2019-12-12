Left Menu
National Tribal Dance Festival to be held in Raipur from Dec 27-29

A three-day National Tribal Dance Festival will be held in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur from December 27 to 29, wherein international folk artists from 23 states and six other countries are expected to take part and portray their respective tribal folk culture.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A three-day National Tribal Dance Festival will be held in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur from December 27 to 29, wherein international folk artists from 23 states and six other countries are expected to take part and portray their respective tribal folk culture. The event will be organised at the Science College Ground from 10 am to 8:30 pm.

On the occasion, artists from various states and the countries will march past in their traditional attires, according to a statement. Nearly 1,400 artists belonging to 151 art troupes from 23 states and guest artists from six countries including Sri Lanka, Belarus, Uganda and Bangladesh will participate in the three-day programme.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday reviewed the preparations for National Tribal Dance Festival and directed the concerned officials to ensure proper arrangements for comfort and convenience of the participants, artists and guests as well as the audience. Secretary, Culture Department, Siddhartha Komal Pardeshi, informed that prizes for winners would be distributed on the concluding day of the event, which includes the first prize of Rs 5 lakhs, second prize of Rs 3 lakhs, third prize of Rs 2 lakhs and a consolation prize of Rs 25,000.

Each team will consist of nearly 50 artists. Pardeshi also said that artists can register for the event through the online registration system. Till now, 1,310 artists have done online registration.

The venue would have a seating capacity of nearly 4,000 people, along with food zone, book exhibition, stalls of forest produce, industrial promotion and an exhibition pertaining to Chhattisgarh's history, tourism, culture and cuisine to name a few. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

