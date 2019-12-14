Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi: Maneka, Varun pay tribute to Sanjay Gandhi on his birth anniversary

BJP leader and member of parliament Maneka Gandhi along with her son Varun Gandhi, paid tribute to late Congress leader Sanjay Gandhi on his birth anniversary here on Saturday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 10:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 10:10 IST
Delhi: Maneka, Varun pay tribute to Sanjay Gandhi on his birth anniversary
Maneka Gandhi and Varun Gandhi paid tribute to late Sanjay Gandhi here on Saturday . Image Credit: ANI

BJP leader and member of parliament Maneka Gandhi along with her son Varun Gandhi, paid tribute to late Congress leader Sanjay Gandhi on his birth anniversary here on Saturday. Sanjay Gandhi, born on December 14, 1946, was the younger son of former late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi died in an air crash on 23 June 1980 near Safdarjung Airport in New Delhi.

He was flying a new aircraft of the Delhi Flying Club, and, while performing an aerobatic manoeuvre over his office, while it lost control and crashed. Maneka Gandhi is Lok Sabha MP from Sultanpur while Varun Gandhi is MP from Pilibhit from Uttar Pradesh. Maneka was Minister of Women and Child Development in the first term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

Peter Dinklage says there were 'signposts' hinting at Daenerys' fate in 'Game of Thrones'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Strong earthquake strikes southern Philippines, no tsunami expected

A powerful earthquake struck near the Philippines city of Davao on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, the latest tremor to strike the southern part of the country in recent months, but there was no threat of a tsunami.The magnitude 6....

Blues erase 3-0 deficit, drop Blackhawks 4-3

Justin Faulk scored the game-winning goal as the St. Louis Blues rallied from a 3-0 third-period deficit to defeat the visiting Chicago Blackhawks 4-3. Tyler Bozak scored twice for the Blues in his 700th NHL game, and Jacob de la Rose score...

Assam: 3 died, 27 injured till now in protests over Citizenship (Amendment) Act

Three people have died so far while 27 suffered injuries in the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 in the state. The information was provided by the government-run Guwahati Medical College Hospital where injured were given...

UPDATE 1-Cricket-New Zealand lose early wickets in record run chase

New Zealand talisman Kane Williamson fell to a fired-up Australia before the first break on the fourth day of the opening test on Sunday, as the tourists daunting run chase on a deteriorating Perth Stadium pitch got off to a disastrous star...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019