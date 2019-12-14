Assam: Curfew relaxed in Dibrugarh for 4 hours today

The curfew, which was imposed in the wake of protests over The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, here was relaxed for four hours on Saturday. Deputy Commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha said that curfew in Dibrugarh has been relaxed from 8 am to 2 pm today.

Protests erupted in Guwahati and other parts of Assam following the passage of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, in the Parliament on Wednesday, and it becoming an Act thereupon after the Presidential assent on Thursday. As many as 26 Army columns have been deployed in Assam to assist the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to handle the situation.

On Thursday two people died in protests held against the Act while the suspension of mobile Internet services was extended for another 48 hours in 10 districts of Assam. Earlier, the administration had suspended mobile Internet services for 24 hours on Wednesday in 10 districts of the state -- Lakhimpur, Tinsukia, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Kamrup (metro) and Kamrup.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

