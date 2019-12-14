Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Gamosa' to 'Joi Aai Asom', the signs of pride that shaped

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 11:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 11:52 IST
'Gamosa' to 'Joi Aai Asom', the signs of pride that shaped

The Assamese 'gamosa' and the salutation 'Joi Aai Asom' along with the cry 'Ho!Ho!' has become the symbol of the protests raging the state against the amended Citizenship Act. The 'gamosa', a white and red patterned cotton handwoven fabric, is traditionally offered to elders and guests as mark of respect and honour by Assamese people.

It is being used by the protestors to assert their identity, which they claim has been threatened by the Act. "The cultural and linguistic identity of indigenous people of the state are at stake and we cannot tolerate this.

We are carrying the 'gamosa' which reflects our pride in our culture and very existence," said Arunima Barua, an 18-year old student of a city college. Many students carry the 'gamosa' with slogans like 'No CAB', 'Withdraw CAB', 'Assam is not a dumping ground', 'We cannot bear the burden of Bangladeshis anymore' written on them.

Many even tie the modest piece of clothg around their head as turbans. The cries of 'Joi Aai Asom' (Hail Mother Assam) rent the air as hordes of protestors come out on the streets or march in processions to express their ire against the Act.

"The future of our motherland is being threatened and we have to protect it from dangers which may arise due to the implementation of the Act. "We are reaffirming the right over our land by shouting 'Joi Aai Asom'," said businessman Brojen Deka.

55-year old housewife Abida Begum said that "it is our duty to protect the state for the indigenous people and by shouting 'Joi Aai Asom' we express the immense love we have for our state". The salutation had become popular during the six- year-long Assam agitation against the illegal infiltrators from Bangladesh and has emerged again now as a protest cry.

The cry 'Ho!Ho!' too has become a stamp of protest by AASU against the Act. It is raised by its leaders and is echoed by the protestors in all their meetings and rallies. Assam Finance and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has ridiculed the cry 'Ho!Ho!'.

He said the protestors are saying they are fighting for protection of their language, "but is this an Assamese expression?" AASU chief adviser Samujjal Bhattacharya retorted, "We are on a mission to ensure the revocation of the amended Citizenship Act. This is our traditional war cry which we will continue to chant till our demand is fulfilled." PTI DG KK SOM SOM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

Peter Dinklage says there were 'signposts' hinting at Daenerys' fate in 'Game of Thrones'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Red Wings, Bernier shut down Canadiens for win

Jonathan Bernier made 42 saves, Mike Green had a goal and an assist and the visiting Detroit Red Wings held off the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 on Saturday. Bernier nearly recorded Detroits first shutout this season until Montreal scored in the ...

Shirdi missing people case: Bombay HC directs police to check possibility of human trafficking, organ racket

Advocate Sushant Vinayak Dixit on Saturday informed ANI that the Bombay High Court has asked the police to investigate the possibility of human trafficking or organ racket behind the disappearance of the 88 missing people from Maharashtras ...

Leafs extend Oilers' winless streak to four games

Alexander Kerfoot had a goal and an assist as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the host Edmonton Oilers 4-1 Saturday night. Ilya Mikheyev, Frederik Gauthier and Mitchell Marner also scored for Toronto, which went 3-1-0 on a four-game trip t...

Golf-International captain Els takes blame for Sunday slide

Heartbroken Internationals captain Ernie Els said he would shoulder the blame for his teams defeat to the United States at the Presidents Cup but defended his Sunday pairings after they crumbled at Royal Melbourne.The Internationals brought...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019