Justice Deepak Gupta rakes up issue of child rights violation in shelter homes

Raking up the issue of rampant violation of child rights in shelter homes across the country, Supreme Court Justice Deepak Gupta, on Saturday, said that the focus should be shifted to alternate care and betterment of care provided in the institutions.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 12:31 IST
  • Created: 14-12-2019 12:31 IST
Supreme Court Justice Deepak Gupta addressing an event on Saturday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Raking up the issue of rampant violation of child rights in shelter homes across the country, Supreme Court Justice Deepak Gupta, on Saturday, said that the focus should be shifted to alternate care and betterment of care provided in the institutions. Addressing an event organized by UNICEF, Justice Gupta said, "We have a plethora of laws for the betterment of children. Various schemes have been initiated by the government but we cannot say that everything is working perfectly on the ground level. There are rampant violations of child rights."

Alluding to the possible solution to the issue, he suggested that alternative care should be provided to the child rather than sending them to the shelter homes. "Every child has a right to be brought up in his or her environment. The aim should to reduce institutionalization and give alternate care to children."

He said that shelter homes should be properly monitored. "There are institutions that are poorly run and exploit children. We heard a case where the children would be sent out for begging by the institutions run on government funding." Justice Gupta the shelter homes should be managed by a computerized system. "Most importantly, Juvenile Justice Committees should be wound up and the Ministry of Women and Child Development should do the duty and ensure that children are given the protection they deserve." (ANI)

