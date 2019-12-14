Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Gamosa' to 'Joi Aai Asom', the signs of pride that shaped

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 13:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 13:20 IST
'Gamosa' to 'Joi Aai Asom', the signs of pride that shaped

The Assamese 'gamosa' along with salutation 'Joi Aai Asom' and battle cry 'Ho!Ho!' has become the symbol of the protests raging the state against the amended Citizenship Act. The 'gamosa', a white and red patterned cotton handwoven fabric, is traditionally offered to elders and guests as mark of respect and honour by Assamese people.

It is being used by the protestors to assert their identity, which they claim has been threatened by the Act. "The cultural and linguistic identity of indigenous people of the state are at stake and we cannot tolerate this.

We are carrying the 'gamosa' which reflects our pride in our culture and very existence," said Arunima Barua, an 18-year old student of a city college. Many students carry the 'gamosa' with slogans like 'No CAB', 'Withdraw CAB', 'Assam is not a dumping ground', 'We cannot bear the burden of Bangladeshis anymore' written on them.

Many even tie the modest piece of cloth around their head as turbans. The cries of 'Joi Aai Asom' (Hail Mother Assam) rent the air as hordes of protestors come out on the streets or march in processions to express their ire against the Act.

"The future of our motherland is being threatened and we have to protect it from dangers which may arise due to the implementation of the Act. "We are reaffirming the right over our land by shouting 'Joi Aai Asom'," said businessman Brojen Deka.

55-year old housewife Abida Begum said that "it is our duty to protect the state for the indigenous people and by shouting 'Joi Aai Asom' we express the immense love we have for our state". The salutation had become popular during the six- year-long Assam agitation against the illegal infiltrators from Bangladesh and has emerged again now as a protest cry.

The cry 'Ho!Ho!' too has become a stamp of protest by AASU against the Act. It is raised by its leaders and is echoed by the protestors in all their meetings and rallies. Assam Finance and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has ridiculed the cry 'Ho!Ho!'.

He said the protestors are saying they are fighting for protection of their language, "but is this an Assamese expression?" AASU chief adviser Samujjal Bhattacharya retorted, "We are on a mission to ensure the revocation of the amended Citizenship Act. This is our traditional war cry which we will continue to chant till our demand is fulfilled." PTI DG KK SOM SOM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

Peter Dinklage says there were 'signposts' hinting at Daenerys' fate in 'Game of Thrones'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Earthquake of 6.8 magnitude strikes Philippines

An earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale struck Mindanao, Philippines, on Sunday, according to the US Geological Survey.Prelim M6.8 Earthquake Mindanao, Philippines Dec-15 0611 UTC, updates, USGS Big Quakes tweeted. No casualties ha...

De Silva hundred in rain-hit historic Pakistan Test

Middle-order batsman Dhananjaya de Silva completed his century on the fifth and final day against Pakistan in Rawalpindi on Sunday, the first Test in the country since 2009 shooting. The 28-year-old right-hander drove paceman Mohammad Abbas...

Cricket-SAfrica's Boucher warns England: 'Beware a wounded buffalo'

New South Africa head coach Mark Boucher is confident he can turn around the fortunes of the countrys ailing test team and has warned England they will not roll over in the upcoming four-test series starting on Boxing Day.South Africa have ...

JK: Doda Administration issues public advisory on snowfall

As the entire Jammu and Kashmir has been receiving continuous spell of snowfall, the district administration of Doda on Sunday issued an advisory and has suggested people not to wander near avalanche-prone areas. The people of Doda and Kish...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019