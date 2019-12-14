Cold weather conditions prevail in Rajasthan
Cold weather conditions prevailed in Rajasthan on Saturday with Mount Abu recording the lowest minimum temperature in the state at 2.2 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said. Sikar recorded a minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius followed by Churu at 6 degrees Celsius, it said.
The minimum temperatures in Sri Ganganagar, Pilani, Banasthali and Ajmer were 6.4, 7.3, 8.3 and 8.5 degrees Celsius respectively, the Met department said. While Bhilwara recorded a low of 8.6 degrees Celsius, the minimum temperature was 9 degrees Celsius each in Jaipur and Eranpura Road, it said.
In Sawai Madhopur the minimum temperature was 9.5 degrees Celsius, the Met department said. Other places in the state recorded a minimum temperature above 10 degrees Celsius, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
