Left Menu
Development News Edition

NC terms extension of Farooq Abdullah's detention 'unfortunate'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 18:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 18:47 IST
NC terms extension of Farooq Abdullah's detention 'unfortunate'

The National Conference on Saturday termed "most unfortunate" and "undemocratic" the extension of party president Farooq Abdullah's detention by three months under the stringent Public Safety Act. "It is the most unfortunate thing to happen," NC provincial president Devender Singh Rana told PTI.

"The imposition of PSA on Abdullah is itself a major setback to the mainstream politics of Jammu and Kashmir because he has always stood by the nation and its values," Rana said. He said the action is "undemocratic".

The detention of 82-year-old Abdullah, a three-term chief minister of erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, was extended on Saturday by three months and he would continue to remain at his residence that has been declared a sub-jail. Abdullah, also a five-term parliamentarian who became the first chief minister against whom the public safety law was invoked, was among a host of leaders and activists who were detained on August 5 when the Centre abrogated Article 370 provisions and bifurcated the state into two union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti and several other leaders have also been under detention since August 5. The National Conference has been demanding the release of detained leaders and creation of a conducive political atmosphere on the plea that the democracy being in peril in this part of the country is in nobody's interest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

UPDATE 1-Renault offers CEO job to SEAT's Luca De Meo, says La Vanguardia

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

NBA roundup: Bucks roll on, flatten Cavs for 18th straight win

The Milwaukee Bucks continued their franchise-best start and pulled within two games of matching their all-time longest winning streak on Saturday, routing the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers 125-108. Milwaukee faced little resistance from a s...

No plan to reduce headcount due to slowdown: Tata Motors

Tata Motors is not looking to reduce workforce due to the ongoing slowdown in the domestic market, as it expects things to get better amid a wave of new products lined up for the launch over the next few months, a top company official has s...

Cold wave forecast in J-K, Himachal Pradesh

Cold Wave conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand predicted India Meteorological Department IMD on Sunday. Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is likely to occur o...

Southern Philippines hit by 6.9 magnitude earthquake: USGS. (AFP)ZHZH

Southern Philippines hit by 6.9 magnitude earthquake USGS. AFPZHZH...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019