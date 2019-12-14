Palestine,Oman nationals held for drugs peddling

: Excise Enforcement wing officials arrested a Palestinian and an Omani national here on Saturday for allegedly peddling drugs and cocaine. Based on a tip, the two foreigners were nabbed at Banjara Hills and eight grams of cocaine, nine grams of methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA)and four ecstasy pills along with four mobile phones and one motorcycle were seized, officials said.

They were selling cocaine at Rs 7,000 per gram, MDMA at Rs 4,000 per gram and Ecstasy pill at Rs 2,000 per pill to customers at party places by purchasing it from Bengaluru and Goa, they said. During investigation it was found that the drugs were supplied by two persons named Daddy, a resident of Bengaluru and Dola from Goa, who are absconding, officials added..

