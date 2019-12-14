Congress seeks relief package for rain-hit paddy farmers in Jammu

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Congress expressed concern on Saturday over damage to paddy crops in Jammu region due to heavy rains and demanded special relief to the affected farmers. "The paddy crops suffered heavy damage due to heavy rains in the entire paddy growing border belt of Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts and several other parts of Jammu region," the party's chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said in a statement here.

He urged the administration to immediately assess the overall damage and announce an adequate special relief package for the affected farmers. "The farmers are in great distress in the entire rice-growing belt of R S Pura, Suchetgarh, Bishnah, parts of Samba, Hiranagar areas of Kathua, Marh, Kanachack and several other parts," Sharma added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)