Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indo-Pacific not tomorrow's forecast but yesterday's reality: Jaishankar

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 20:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 20:53 IST
Indo-Pacific not tomorrow's forecast but yesterday's reality: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said the Indo-Pacific concept is "not tomorrow's forecast but yesterday's reality" and the important task at hand is to invest time and effort to ensure it as an "open, free and inclusive platform". Jaishankar, speaking at the valedictory function of the 11th Delhi Dialogue, said for an open and inclusive Indo-Pacific platform it is in everyone's interest to "ensure that the doors remain open to cooperation on as wide a platform as possible".

"In other words, it makes more sense for all us to focus on what we do, and with as many partners as possible," he said. He also said that the Indo-Pacific concept is "not tomorrow's forecast, but yesterday's reality".

This year's Delhi Dialogue was based on the theme of 'Advancing Partnership in Indo-Pacific', and saw participation from special envoys, deputy ministers and senior officials from Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Lao PDR, Myanmar and Thailand, as well as the deputy secretary general of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Jaishankar said dialogues held over the past two days reflected the "reality" that "we are yet to reach any kind of agreement, leave alone consensus, on the Indo-Pacific concept, or even its geographic extent".

"There was recognition that while there may be a multiplicity of views on the Indo-Pacific and all that it contains, there is everything to gain by engaging with this concept, and trying to build the idea outward as we go," he said. Jaishankar said an initial set of ideas on the Indo-Pacific has been produced in a 'Delhi Consensus' document which will be presented to the next Indian-Ocean Rim Association (IORA) senior officials meeting next year.

He said in the case of connectivity, there is "clearly room" for much more to be done within the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). "What is needed is for us to find ways to build upon plans to enhance connectivity, regionally and through sub-regional initiatives," he said.

"As Indonesian Foreign Minister Her Excellency Retno Marsudi reminded yesterday, there is a space for us to reclaim infrastructure connectivity on our own, within our region," the External Affairs minister said. Jaishankar said another area where tangible outcomes can help the region ensure implementation runs in tandem with ideation is partnership-building projects. Another area of partnerships was maritime security.

"While we all need to work together to share maritime domain data to ensure that every link of the maritime security chain is equally strong, there are also challenges to human security that also need to be addressed," he pointed out. Jaishankar said a "third broad area of conversation that we had apart from definitions, history, and opportunities was around the idea of platforms for coordination".

He said the defining principle for India is to ensure that the region remains "open and free" for inclusive partnerships with all, within the parameters of "sovereignty, equality, and a rules-based system". Operationally, it is only logical that instead of trying to set up new architecture "we work with architecture that already exists", he said.

"To our east, there are clearly no shortage of mechanisms. But there is much less architecture that covers the Indo-Pacific region west of India, IORA notwithstanding and certainly no architecture currently that spans the entire region from end-to-end," he added. "In this case, therefore what is it that we should be doing? Personally, I am not sure that the right way forward is to first find a way of creating end-to-end architecture, covering all possible areas of interest, before exploring what we should be doing together," Jaishankar said.  PTI UZM KJ

KJ KJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

Peter Dinklage says there were 'signposts' hinting at Daenerys' fate in 'Game of Thrones'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Hong Konger 'missing' after crossing China bridge checkpoint

Hong Kong, Dec 15 AFP Hong Kongs immigration department said Sunday they have received reports a man went missing on a cross-border mega bridge to the gambling hub of Macau that currently hosts a Chinese mainland police checkpoint. The disa...

Singapore targets opposition party with misinformation law

Singapore, Dec 15 AFP Singapore has ordered an opposition party to correct online posts under a controversial law against misinformation, the first time the legislation has been used against a rival party, ahead of elections expected within...

Nepal: 13 killed, dozens injured in bus accident

At least 13 people were killed and dozens of others suffered injuries in a bus accident in Sindhupalchowk district on Sunday. The accident took place in the morning when the bus skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge along the Dolakh...

Long walk to home: Rehabilitation of tribals displaced due to Naxalism stuck in survey stage

The Centres efforts to identity and rehabilitate around 5,000 tribal families displaced from Chhattisgarh due to Naxalism have not moved beyond the survey stage. The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes NCST and the Union Tribal Affairs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019