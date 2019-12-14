Over 7,700 cases settled by National Lok Adalat in J-K, Ladakh

Over 7,700 cases were settled on Saturday at the day-long National Lok Adalat across the twin union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, an official spokesperson said.

A total of 11,461 cases were taken up by 128 benches at various courts of J&K and Ladakh during the Lok Adalat.

"During the course of proceedings, 7,728 cases were disposed of and an amount of over Rs 15.87 crore was awarded as compensation and settlement in various cases, including that of civil, criminal and labour disputes," the spokesperson said.

