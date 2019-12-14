10 held from 2 boats off Mumbai coast with US dollars, drugs

Ten people were held from twofishing boats some 300 miles off the Mumbai coast and UScurrency, equalling Rs 18 lakh, and narcotics were seized fromthem, an official said on Saturday

The two boats were detained by Indian Navy personnelon Tuesday and the Yellow Gate police was called in after acheck found US currency, equalling Rs 18 lakh, and narcoticson board, he said

"All 10 sailors on board are Indians. Apart from UScurrency, we recovered a pouch containing cannabis. We haveregistered a case under the IPC as well as Narcotic Drugs andPsychotropic Substances Act 1985," he said.

