Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thousands gather at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, Assam Bhawan to protest against citizenship act

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 21:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 21:14 IST
Thousands gather at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, Assam Bhawan to protest against citizenship act

Protests against the new citizenship law intensified in the national capital on Saturday as thousands of people gathered at Jantar Mantar and Assam Bhawan here, and called for an end to "religious profiling". People from all walks of life came out in solidarity with those opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and dubbed it as "anti-people".

'Not In My Name' campaign, which was earlier in headlines against the alleged attacks on minorities, also held a protest at Jantar Mantar against the amended citizenship act. Rahul Roy, one of the organisers of the 'Not In My Name' campaign, said, "It can be an act, bill or whatever, but clearly it is against the Constitution and is unlawful. The intension of the act is to create communal tension in the country."

"This act is being used to create hatred against Muslims. If the government thinks that this will end here then they are wrong," Roy said. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation closed entry and exit gates at Janpath metro station in view of the massive protest.

Similar agitations were also held near Assam Bhawan, where people holding candles raised slogans in protest against the controversial legislation. Sara Javed Chawla, a 24-year-old Delhi University student, said the communal politics should be stopped.

"The current government is doing politics on religion and nothing else. They do not talk about the real issues, but divert people's attention from them. Why you are creating Islamophobia?" she said. "Why only the Muslims of this country need to prove or show their citizenship. The Muslims are equally Indians as the people from other religion," Chawal said.

Protesters carried placards that read "stop religious profiling", "stop dividing India, boycott CAA and NRC", "when injustice becomes law, resistance becomes duty", "save India from fascism". The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was signed into law by President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday.

Under the new law, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 and facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship. Another protester at Jantar Mantar said this is the "new politics after the Mandir-Masjid".

"After the Mandir-Masjid politics, now the government is dividing people on the basis of citizenship. They would not stop creating communal tension in the country," 39-year-old Mohammad Ikrar said. Ahmed (26), who works in an MNC, said, "We do not need to give evidence. The act is anti-people and it will divide the country. We do not support this act and if the government will ask us to submit the papers, we will better to go to jail than submitting our papers. We will continue to raise our voice against this act."

Students of Jamia Millia Islamia had called for a university lockdown on Saturday and boycott of the exams to protest against the amended citizenship act, and also against the Friday's violence following clashes with police during their march.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

Peter Dinklage says there were 'signposts' hinting at Daenerys' fate in 'Game of Thrones'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Nepal: 13 killed, dozens injured in bus accident

At least 13 people were killed and dozens of others suffered injuries in a bus accident in Sindhupalchowk district on Sunday. The accident took place in the morning when the bus skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge along the Dolakh...

Long walk to home: Rehabilitation of tribals displaced due to Naxalism stuck in survey stage

The Centres efforts to identity and rehabilitate around 5,000 tribal families displaced from Chhattisgarh due to Naxalism have not moved beyond the survey stage. The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes NCST and the Union Tribal Affairs...

Bucks cruise past Cavs to win 18th straight

The Milwaukee Bucks continued their franchise-best start and pulled within two games of matching their all-time longest winning streak on Saturday, routing the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers 125-108. Milwaukee faced little resistance from a s...

Cold wave forecast in J-K, Himachal Pradesh

Cold Wave conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand predicted India Meteorological Department IMD on Sunday. Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is likely to occur o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019