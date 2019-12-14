3 women dead, 4 injured as fire breaks out in house in Delhi

Three women died and four people were injured on Saturday after a fire broke out at a house in northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh area, officials said. After receiving information about the blaze at 6.05 pm, eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the fire department said.

The victims were taken to a hospital where Kanta (75), Kiran Sharma (65) and Somvati (42) died. While Lajwanti (68), Inna (28), Akshit (16) and Vanshika (14) were undergoing treatment, the police said. The blaze occurred days after at least 43 people were killed when a massive fire ripped through a four-story building housing illegal manufacturing units in north Delhi's congested Anaj Mandi area.

"Around 6.10 pm on Saturday, the SHO Shalimar Bagh got information regarding the incident in BQ-Block. He rushed to the spot and broke open the terrace door of the house and rescued two women in an unconscious state," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma said. The firemen and police personnel rescued five other people from the building and all the injured were taken to Fortis Hospital Shalimar Bagh, the DCP said.

Three women were declared brought dead, while four people were undergoing treatment in the hospital, they said. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the incident was tragic.

"Every life lost is very tragic. My prayers for those who have succumbed to the fire. I have directed officials to ensure the injured get the best medical attention. The fire dept has doused the flames," he tweeted. According to the fire department, the blaze was brought under control by 7.55 pm.

