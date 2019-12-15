Left Menu
Development News Edition

Khattar, Adityanath discuss wide range of bilateral issues; UP agrees to construct 3 bridges on River Yamuna

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's initiative to resolve the bilateral issue with Uttar Pradesh has been turned into a major success as the latter has agreed to construct three bridges on River Yamuna.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chandigarh (Haryana)
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 06:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 06:40 IST
Khattar, Adityanath discuss wide range of bilateral issues; UP agrees to construct 3 bridges on River Yamuna
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (left) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (right). Image Credit: ANI

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's initiative to resolve the bilateral issue with Uttar Pradesh has been turned into a major success as the latter has agreed to construct three bridges on River Yamuna. Apart from this, it was also decided that both the states would construct the bridge connecting Hasanpur of Palwal and National Highway to Uttar Pradesh.

Khattar and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath discussed a wide range of bilateral issues concerning both the states in the field of revenue, irrigation, water resources, PWD (B&R) and Agriculture in a meeting held at Lucknow on Saturday. Under the Dixit Award given in February 1975 in the case of the border of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, an important decision was taken to reconstruct the pillars which are missing from the spot through the Survey of India by March 31, 2020.

An amount of about Rs 20 crores is estimated to be incurred on this work and both the states will bear this amount in the ratio of 50:50. It was also decided in the meeting that, for construction of high-level bridge and road connecting Bilaspur to Khojkipur in district Panipat district, 70 meters of land will be acquired by the Uttar Pradesh government within one month and will get it constructed. Similarly, Uttar Pradesh Government agreed to construct a bridge on Yamuna River between Faridabad and Greater Noida via Jasna-Manjhwali Atta Gujran and the land will be acquired this month, which will cost Rs 104 crore.

The issues related to irrigation and water resources were also discussed in detail in the meeting. To resolve these issues, it was decided to convene the next meeting in Agra in this month. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

Peter Dinklage says there were 'signposts' hinting at Daenerys' fate in 'Game of Thrones'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Mega fire safety training programme at Ambedkar Stadium

The Delhi Fire Service in collaboration with the South Delhi Municipal Corporation conducted a training program on fire safety at Ambedkar Stadium on Sunday, officials said.More than 15,000 people, including school teachers and parents, wer...

I'm not feeling gutted: Kristen Stewart on 'Charlie's Angels' low box office score

Kristen Stewart is not feeling gutted over middling performance of her latest Charlies Angels as she is really proud of the film. The actor featured as one of the titular Angels in the reboot of the iconic action franchise made famous by Ca...

New Zealand eruption death toll rises to 18 as body search continues

Wellington, Dec 15 AFP The death toll from New Zealands White Island volcano eruption rose to 18 on Sunday, including two people whose bodies have not been recovered, police said. A land search early Sunday failed to find any sign of the mi...

Rajasthan: 5 army personnel injured in road accident

Five army personnel on Sunday were injured in a road accident after an army vehicle they were travelling on, collided with a car near Sonu village in Jaipur. All the injured have been admitted to the State Jawahar Hospital.Kotwali police re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019