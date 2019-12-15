Khattar, Adityanath discuss wide range of bilateral issues; UP agrees to construct 3 bridges on River Yamuna

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's initiative to resolve the bilateral issue with Uttar Pradesh has been turned into a major success as the latter has agreed to construct three bridges on River Yamuna. Apart from this, it was also decided that both the states would construct the bridge connecting Hasanpur of Palwal and National Highway to Uttar Pradesh.

Khattar and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath discussed a wide range of bilateral issues concerning both the states in the field of revenue, irrigation, water resources, PWD (B&R) and Agriculture in a meeting held at Lucknow on Saturday. Under the Dixit Award given in February 1975 in the case of the border of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, an important decision was taken to reconstruct the pillars which are missing from the spot through the Survey of India by March 31, 2020.

An amount of about Rs 20 crores is estimated to be incurred on this work and both the states will bear this amount in the ratio of 50:50. It was also decided in the meeting that, for construction of high-level bridge and road connecting Bilaspur to Khojkipur in district Panipat district, 70 meters of land will be acquired by the Uttar Pradesh government within one month and will get it constructed. Similarly, Uttar Pradesh Government agreed to construct a bridge on Yamuna River between Faridabad and Greater Noida via Jasna-Manjhwali Atta Gujran and the land will be acquired this month, which will cost Rs 104 crore.

The issues related to irrigation and water resources were also discussed in detail in the meeting. To resolve these issues, it was decided to convene the next meeting in Agra in this month. (ANI)

