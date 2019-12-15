Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala working towards developing Design Policy to promote

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kochi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 10:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 10:54 IST
Kerala working towards developing Design Policy to promote

Kerala is working towards developing a Design Policy for promoting sustainable infrastructure that employs innovative designs for habitats and smart cities, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. He said the government will launch a 'Kerala Design Festival' by scaling up the existing KDW format through integration of multiple events.

"That will make it theworld's largest and longest such annual event, the Chief Minister said adding "Kerala Tourism can market it globally so that it will be one more reason for the creative community to travel to Kerala." He was speaking at the valedictory session of the second edition of the Kochi Design Week (KDW) here on Saturday evening. Noting that design had an "inherent potential" across disciplines, the Chief Minister said the government will work with the Kerala Startup Mission and similar agencies to assess the areas that required stronger focus amid an ongoing mission to rebuild the states infrastructure.

"We will come up with necessary interventions to boost entrepreneurship, skilling and other related areas," Vijayan said. The December 12-14 KDW,the country's biggest such annual event, saw expertsand enthusiastsexchange ideas that are possible inputs toa long-term development plan for Kerala through futuristic technologyand architecture.

More than 100 speakers from within India and 12 other countries addressed sessions and workshops as well as masterclasses before 3,000-plusdesignprofessionals, architects, interior designers, thought leaders, policymakers and government officials, organisers said. The event was organised by the Kerala government's IT and Electronics department.

Vijayan described the KDW asa unique event in Kerala's industrial history, where scholars and buffs in a range of disciplines came together to celebrate 'design'. The event marked "a unique cross-disciplinary attempt" by joining hands with various industry bodies.

He recalled the natural calamities the state suffered during the monsoons of 2018 and 2019 and expressed apprehensions about a 'repeat' of such a tragedy. Given that the administration is striving to rebuild Kerala into a "better, more resilient and environment-friendly place," he said "design thinking" and "creative design experiences" could quicken up the mission.

The Chief Minister described creativity as a domain where the state can play a lead role. To make Kerala the world's creative hub, Vijayan reiterated that the government will build a design-centric 'Centre of Excellence' in Kochi, with hardware and software facilities, fablabs and prototyping facilities besides talent-grooming and community development initiatives.

Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden and Kerala Chief Secretary Tom Jose also spoke on the occasion..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

Peter Dinklage says there were 'signposts' hinting at Daenerys' fate in 'Game of Thrones'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan appoints Foreign Office spokesperson as its envoy to Germany

In a major diplomatic reshuffle, Pakistan has appointed 20 ambassadors and consul generals in its various missions abroad that also included Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal who was named as the countrys new envoy to Germany. Acc...

Ducks knock off Rangers in shootout

Jakob Silfverberg scored a goal in regulation and added the deciding score in a shootout as the Anaheim Ducks rallied late for a 4-3 victory on Saturday over the visiting New York Rangers. Ondrej Kase also scored in the shootout for Anaheim...

Curfew relaxed in Guwahati, parts of Dibrugarh district

The curfew imposed in Guwahati and parts of Dibrugarh district following protests against the amended Citizenship Act was relaxed on Sunday, police said. Curfew was relaxed from 9 am to 6 pm in Guwahati. It was also relaxed from 7 am to 4 p...

Sharks edge Canucks to end skid, get interim coach a win

Logan Couture and Evander Kane each netted one goal and one assist and goaltender Aaron Dell sparkled in net as the San Jose Sharks won for the first time in seven games with a home-ice 4-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. It...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019